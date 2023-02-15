MetMalaysia: No earthquake detected in Sabah, Sarawak

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 15): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said that there were no earthquake incidents reported in Sabah and Sarawak on Feb 13 and 14.

MetMalaysia said the 24-hour continuous monitoring of seismic activity and earthquakes conducted by the department did not detect any earthquakes, as claimed in a video which went viral on social media recently.

Therefore, the public is advised not to panic about the viral video, but instead refer to authentic sources, it said in a statement today.

Information related to earthquakes can be obtained on MetMalaysia’s social media pages, as well as on its official website at the link https://www.mygempa.met.gov.my.

Earlier, a video clip went viral on the TikTok application, claiming potential for an earthquake to occur in Sabah and Sarawak on Feb 13 and 14.

MetMalaysia also added that, for now, there is no scientific equipment or method which has been proven to be able to accurately forecast the occurrence of earthquakes, whether small or large in magnitude. – Bernama