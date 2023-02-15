Minister: Foreign artistes must observe local norms to perform in M’sia

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 15): The Communications and Digital Ministry said international artists are welcome to hold concerts in Malaysia on the condition that they respect local sensitivities and customs.

In a written reply to PAS MP Ahmad Fadhli Shaari, Minister Fahmi Fadzil said that the government would not ban foreign artistes from performing here, as such events would support the development of the creative industry.

“The government does not prevent any foreign artist who wants to perform in this country because the government believes that the inclusion of concerts from abroad helps in the development of the creative industry and contributes to the growth of the country’s economy.

“However, it must be ensured that the inclusion of these foreign artists respects the sensitivity of the society in Malaysia, such as aspects of moral values and eastern customs and public interest,” he said.

He also said that any application to hold concerts in Malaysia will go through Central Agency for Application for Filming and Performance by Foreign Artists (Puspal) for vetting before approval.

“All conditions set must be complied with by the organisers and any non-compliance or violation of conditions during the event may be subject to administrative action as stated in the Puspal Guidelines,” he added.

Pasir Mas MP Ahmad Fadhli Shaari had asked the government to state its stance on foreign artistes holding concerts in the country.

Last year, the PAS lawmaker tried to push the government into cancelling foreign artistes’ concerts, on the claim that these were “unsuitable” with local values. – Malay Mail