Miri man shocked to be greeted by pen-sized rat snake in bedroom

MIRI (Feb 15): A resident here was shocked to be greeted by a slithery uninvited guest upon entering a bedroom of his house at Jalan Adong 3C this morning.

The 52-year-old man immediately contacted the Civil Defence Force (APM), who then deployed a team of five trained snake handlers to help catch the reptile.

“Upon arrival at the scene at 9.42am, the team found a rat snake, which was the size of a pen beside a closet in the bedroom,” said APM Miri officer Frankie John Jawan.

Frankie said the team managed to catch the rat snake using special equipment and released it back into its habitat.

The operation ended at 9.49am.