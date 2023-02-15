Muhyiddin: Ministers’ children as govt officers not something Malaysians wants

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 15): Former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has today questioned the sudden existence of a policy where ministers’ could appoint their children as officers.

He said regardless of whether they are taking a salary, the appointments can cause conflict of interest and associated with nepotism.

“What’s the purpose of this policy? It has nothing to do with the people’s needs in this trying times.

“The people don’t want to see children of minister, children of prime minister hold positions in the government. They want to see the ministers and Prime Minister work for the rakyat,” Muhyiddin said in his speech during the debate on the Royal Address today.

Muhyiddin was referring to former Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar who is Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s daughter, who was appointed as the Prime Minister’s senior economic and financial adviser.

Anwar has since defended the decision saying Nurul Izzah was appointed based on her qualifications and that she would not receive any allowances for her role.

Similarly Muhyiddin pointed out on pressure put on youths’ freedom for speech aired on social media platform Tik Tok, where he alleged there are efforts to hamper Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) support that is well-received on h the said social media platform.

“Many political analysts said PN’s managed to attract much support from youths on Tik Tok, but now, after the 15th general election (GE15) there is action from the Communication and Digital Minister to block and pressure Tik Tok users, especially those who support PN.

“This is a political prosecution. This another example of them not walking the talk, where apparently the Pakatan Harapan (PH) struggle is to fight for freedom of speech.

“If this is so, then why are they preventing freedom of speech of PN supporters, but PH supporters who are spreading accusations and hatred is not controlled on Twitter?” he said.

In PH’s GE15 manifesto they pledged to uphold media freedom and freedom of speech.

On another note, Muhyiddin also alleged that the government of the day seemed to be slanting towards “witch-hunting” or looking for faults of the previous government.

“They are hurling false accusations. Supposedly I swindled RM600 billion, then the value went down to RM92.5 billion, then it went down again to RM4 billion and up to RM5 billion, finally its RM300 million.

“What’s this? The numbers keep changing from the Prime Minister’s mouth. It’s as though the Prime Minister is unsure of his allegations. If unsure, don’t simply make allegations,” Muhyiddin said.

He also defended himself saying he did not take any of the public’s money, not even a single sen that went into his pocket.

“You can investigate, but don’t put me the same as others. Don’t put my party the same as others,” he said.

He also reminded Anwar, who is also Tambun MP, not to abuse his position as the Prime Minister to pressure him and PN.

“I want to remind the Dewan, that Tambun too was found guilty by the court for misusing power for his own interests. I’m sorry but it is not my intention to create any negative perception towards Tambun. That is history,” he said. – Malay Mail