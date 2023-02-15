Nineteen couples in Sibu pick Valentine’s Day to tie the knot

SIBU (Feb 15): Nineteen couples here picked Valentine’s Day as their date to tie the knot.

Twelve of them registered their marriages at Sibu Foochow Association headquarters at Jalan Salim here yesterday, while the other seven did theirs at the Kutien Association premises in the town’s centre.

Assistant registrars of marriage Lau Pick Tai and Lai Choon Ang officiated at the simple ceremonies held at Sibu Foochow Association.

For Hii Fang Hee, 35, and Chua Kee Wei, 38, it was not only a blissful and joyous occasion for both of them, but one that was very meaningful.

Hii, an accountant, said he first met Chua, a private educator, at the church here during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period two years ago.

Being members of the same congregation, the two had been actively involved in activities run by the church.

“She is very understanding. She always shows her caring side whenever I need her help.

“That’s what attracted me to her,” said Hii.

Chua said she had been working in Peninsular Malaysia for quite some time, and decided to return here.

“I came back just before the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

“For more than two years, I did not return to the peninsula. I believe that it’s a blessing in disguise as it was during those times that I came to know my husband – from there, love blossomed,” Chua smiled.

The couple hosted their wedding reception here last night.