Penguang: Allocation for Sarawak’s Mission schools rises to RM20 mln this year

KUCHING (Feb 15): The Sarawak government has increased its allocation for Mission schools state-wide from RM15 million last year to RM20 million this year, said Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil.

The Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government said the financial assistance, given out through the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor), is to help the schools with operating expenditure as well as the upkeep of buildings and facilities.

He pointed out the RM20 million aid is in addition to the RM80 million allocated to all churches in Sarawak through Unifor.

“Last year it was RM15 million. This year 2023, it will be RM20 million. So, there is some increase, which is the best we can do. Of course, this will relieve us, especially the YBs (elected representatives) in their respective areas,” he told a press conference after the presentation of financial assistance to 32 Roman Catholic Mission schools today.

The Marudi assemblyman said as an elected representative there are many requests from schools to help with the purchase of equipment and upgrading of facilities, as well as to build school halls.

He said so far 16 schools in Marudi have received assistance to build halls.

“In this regard, we would like to thank the Premier (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) for his far-sightedness in giving us this assistance to the Mission schools in the whole state of Sarawak,” he said.

Penguang, who is also a Unifor board of trustees member, handed over cheques amounting to RM3.78 million to 32 Roman Catholic Mission schools – 21 in Kuching Division and 11 in Serian Division.

In his speech, he said the two secondary and 30 primary schools assisted have a combined student population of 8,734.

“I hope the various schools already given this allocation will use this money wisely to buy whatever facilities that you need to in order to improve your teaching mechanism or machinery, as well as to assist those who are in need,” he said.

He pointed out Mission schools play a vital role in Sarawak, especially in building up the education system in rural areas.

“I agree with most people that in the early days, most of the senior officers in the government and others, they were products of Mission schools.

“In this regard, the government of Sarawak has rightfully established Unifor and has the initiative to promote, assist, as well as upgrade the facilities in the Mission schools, especially those in the rural areas,” he said.

Penguang, who is coordinator for Roman Catholic Mission schools in the southern region, also said this is the second year running that Sarawak has provided financial assistance to Mission schools.

“Sarawak is the only state that has this Unit for Other Religions. This shows the government is really caring towards the people and at the same time delivers what we have promised to the local communities,” he added.

Among those present at the ceremony were Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Kuching Archbishop Simon Poh, Deputy State Secretary Datu Buckland Bangik, Unifor director Datu Jack Aman, and Sarawak Council of Christian Schools chairman Douglas Telajan.