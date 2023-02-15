Pujut rep: Employment in civil service should be based on merits

MIRI (Feb 15): Pujut assemblyman Adam Yii says employment in public service should be based on merits and quality of the recruits.

Yii said this in support of Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi’s suggestion of implementing a fairer and more equitable recruitment system for all Sarawakians in the state civil service.

“I think it is about time that we move on from the race issue and focus on the merits of the applicants.

“Back in the 1990s, during the ex-prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s days, the national economic development scheme was targeted at narrowing the gaps between the different races. After more than 30 years, I believe Malaysia, particularly Sarawak, is ready to move forward under our Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s leadership.

“This is evident in his (premier) approach in the recruitment system with the philosophy that those with merits will be given opportunities.”

Yii, also Miri City Council mayor, said Sarawakians should be proud that they truly embraced the concept of multiculturalism.

He added that Sarawak had even won recognition from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the most harmonious state in Malaysia.

“Despite having more than 30 ethnicities in Sarawak, we can live together harmoniously. We are proud to address ourselves as ‘Anak Sarawak’, which is something we should all be proud of.”

Touching on public service, he said that civil servants are the frontliners of the government.

“Their professionalism (civil servants) in delivering their services formulates the perception of others towards Sarawak.

“Therefore, we need high-quality personnel to join the civil service to make and keep Sarawak proud.”

He also said the Chinese community felt they had not been given a fair chance to join the civil services in the past, ‘but those days are behind us now under the leadership of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS)’.

“Sarawak recognises Unified Examination Certificate (UEC), the salary of the state civil servants has been raised, and our premier has openly invited the Chinese community to join the civil service.”

Parents should encourage their children to consider joining the civil services to build this nation together.