Sarawak kabbadi girls second in national championship

KUCHING (Feb 15): Sarawak emerged as runner-up in the National Women’s Kabbadi Championship at the Raman Muda Complex in Bukit Kiara, Kuala Lumpur last Saturday.

The state team lost 15-38 to Indonesia in the final of the tournament organised by Kabbadi Association of Malaysia.

Coached by Ganesan Punisamy, they did well in preliminaries, drawing 46-46 with Kuala Lumpur and then beating Kedah 74-12, and Thailand 40-12 in Group B.

Sarawak advanced to the semi-finals when they overwhelmed Perak 60-17.

The teams in Group A were Indonesia, Negeri Sembilan, and Perak.

“I am very happy with their performance and that they are able to give other teams a good fight. There are five seniors including captain Nurul Afiqah Yunus while the others are new blood and being prepared for future Sukma.

“The girls all played very well against Thailand. This is also good exposure for those competing in the national tournament.

“This result is very encouraging because our players have not been participating in many tournaments and this is a good start to the year,” Ganesan told The Borneo Post.

He added the team was also honoured that federal Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh and Sarawak Sports Corporation chief executive officer Awang Putrayusrie Awang Redzuan were also present at the closing ceremony.