Senior citizens among seven fined RM700 each for gambling at Kenyalang traffic garden

KUCHING (Feb 15): The Magistrate’s Court here today fined seven men RM700 each in default two weeks’ jail after they pleaded guilty to gambling in a public space.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi meted out the sentence against the seven men, aged between 57 and 73, under Section 7(1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953, which is punishable under Section 7(2) of the same Act, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for a fine of up to RM5,000, or a jail term not exceeding six months, or both, upon conviction.

The seven men were playing the Macau game at a gazebo in the Kenyalang Park Traffic Garden here around 5.25pm on Jan 16, 2023.

According to the facts of the case, a team of police arrested the men on suspicion of gambling with playing cards.

Among the confiscated items were 52 playing cards, RM139, and a wooden block.

An expert later confirmed that the case items were those used for gambling.

ASP Rogayah Rosli prosecuted the case while none of the seven men were represented by counsel.