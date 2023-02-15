Speaker: Stern action will be taken on MPs uttering racist, offensive remarks

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 15): Stern action based on the Standing Orders of the Dewan Rakyat will be taken against any Member of Parliament (MP) who utters racist, offensive and unparliamentary remarks during the sitting.

Dewan Rakyat speaker Datuk Johari Abdul said the matter has been agreed upon in a meeting on several parliamentary reforms with the chief whip of the government, leader of the Opposition, backbenchers’ chairman and Perikatan Nasional chief whip.

“I hope that all lawmakers will keep to this commitment to maintain professional decorum and in abiding by the fifth Rukun Negara principle of courtesy and morality.

“The Dewan Rakyat deputy speakers and I will take stern action based on the standing orders if the words in question are still being uttered by elected representatives in the August House,” he said in his ruling after the question and answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Johari informed that it was also agreed to allow both government and opposition MPs to preside over the Special Chamber meetings on a temporary basis under Rule 16 (5) of the Standing Orders of the Dewan Rakyat.

He said the meeting also agreed on the number of motions that can be brought to the Special Chamber, namely a maximum of four motions from two MPs, in addition to allowing ministers to hold a briefing should there be insufficient time to do so during the Dewan Rakyat sitting. – Bernama