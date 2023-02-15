S’wak teachers share success stories after joining ‘Creative Learning’ programme

KUCHING (Feb 15): Teachers, those holding an important and challenging role, require unique skills, knowledge, and techniques.

In an ever-changing world, teachers must adapt to the changes and find new creative ways to capture the attention of students.

Such is the case of Lo Ming Jun, who uses emojis in her lessons to connect with her Gen Z students.

Teaching Physics at SMK Methodist Sibu, she has been in this line for 14 years and backed by this experience, she believes that the most important thing of being a teacher is the effort one is willing to make to reach out to the students.

“I did a lot of self-reflecting. I wondered if it’s hard for the students to communicate with me, especially the more passive and quieter ones.”

She later embraced creative teaching techniques upon joining the ‘Creative Learning by Score A – Teacher’s Edition’ programme by Faber-Castell, in which she incorporated emojis and other Internet slangs into her lessons.

She then found that her students could understand the subject better after using these emojis and other creative teaching methods.

An example that Lo gave was the ‘Magnetic Flow in Physics’, which students often found difficult to grasp even after it had been broken down into simpler steps.

“Now, I use black and red colours to explain the current flow, and attach the diagram with a cartoon picture. The cartoon’s eyes resemble the current’s flow, and I have named it ‘The Rainbow Friend’.”

During revisions, if she found her students struggling with the topic, she would tell them: “Do you remember your rainbow friend?” and immediately, they were able to grasp it.

Similarly, Lai Kok Jiun, a Chemistry teacher at SMJK Confucian Kuala Lumpur, said the students often found it hard to follow the colour changes of salt when heating.

However, after joining the programme, he realised that his students were mostly ‘visual learners’.

With this new insight, Lai began to incorporate images of animals.

“For example, attaching an image of ‘Winnie the Pooh’ to Lead (II) Nitrate as the colour is yellow, just like Pooh, and then changes to brown after heating.

“Another visual technique I use is with the help of the ‘flying hippopotamus’, and I use keywords so they can remember easier – ‘Hippopotamus Can Fly Really Dangerously’. This way, the students can remember easier the steps of preparing crystal salt, as the process involves aspects such as ‘Heat, Cool, Filter, Rinse and Dry’,” he said.

Lai added that his interaction with his students had become much clearer and more active after having applied these techniques.

“It is easier for them to memorise, than using thousands of words.”

Back to Lo, she said she would also use Graphics Interchange Format (GIFs) images and other pictures in her lessons.

“Some of my students requested for me to ‘use celebrities’ in my PowerPoint slides. So, I went and googled famous Chinese artistes,” she chuckled, adding that among the celebrities she had ‘used’ in her presentations were Blackpink’s Lisa, Jungkook from BTS and Malaysian badminton player Lee Zii Jia.

“To my surprise, my students could remember the celebrities featured on the slides; not only that, they could even tell me the exact words on that particular slide!” enthused the teacher.

Lo also found that her classes had become livelier and more interactive since using the emojis and Internet slangs with her students.

“When I’m teaching, I prepare plates with the confusing emojis on them. My students need to raise those plates in class whenever I ‘lose’ them.

“Then, I would take a step back, reflect, and approach the subject another way.”

Lo would even use emojis to grade their answers, ‘as a way to give them that extra encouragement’.

Since then, her students found her sessions to be more fun and they had never thought that their teacher could be so funny.

Vicky Tiong, a student of Lo, was happy that the teacher could incorporate her passion for the arts to make learning more interesting.

Andrew Woon, managing director of Faber-Castell Malaysia, said: “We want to empower teachers and students through our ‘Creative Learning by Score A’ programme, where everyone will be engaged in effective and interactive sessions using creative learning techniques and activities.

“When we started this programme, we intended to make learning fun-filled, explorative and insightful using colours and mind maps.”

Woon then highlighted Faber-Castell’s commitment in continuing the programme to help teachers and students maximise their potential.

Faber-Castell, a brand advocating and nurturing learning and creativity, recently concluded the ‘Creative Learning by Score A – Teacher’s Edition’ programme, with workshops to enhance a teacher’s teaching techniques such as ‘time-blocking’, ‘memory palace’ and ‘emojis’.

Five local industry experts conducted these sessions.