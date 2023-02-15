Two high impact water supply projects in Miri in progress

MIRI (Feb 15): Two high-impact water supply projects worth around RM266 million are currently being implemented to improve the infrastructure and water supply system in Miri Division, a statement from the Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) said.

The projects, planned by the Sarawak government through the Ministry of Utilities and Telecommunications, and the Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) as the implementing agency, is to accommodate the growing demand for water supply in Miri Division.

The proposed RM226 million Miri Water Supply Development Phase 2 project involves the construction of a new raw water transfer system from Baram River to Sungai Bakong, the construction of two new raw water inlets, the installation of twin submarine pipelines and the installation of underground cables.

Slated to be completed in July, it will increase the production capacity of raw water supply from 180 million litres to 300 million litres and to meet the demand for clean water supply in Miri City until 2030.

The proposed 5 million litres high ground tank and upgrading of the pumping system at Bukit Song Booster Station , which is still in the construction phase, is vital to improve the existing water supply system in Bekenu and Beluru areas.

This RM40 million project includes construction of a new booster pump station with a capacity of 3 million litres, construction of a reservoir tank with a capacity of 5 million litres, a high level tank with a capacity of 3 million litres in Bekenu and the installation of a new 31 km pipeline.

“When this project is fully completed later, it will increase the capacity of the clean water supply distribution system to users in Bekenu and Beluru as well as solve the water supply issue in the area,” the statement said.

These projects, when completed , will boost the socio-economic status of the local community and catalyse more sustainable economic growth apart from bringing a better quality of life for the people in Miri Division.

JBALB Sarawak looks forward to these ongoing projects to be completed within the set time frame as it is part of the Sarawak Water Supply Grid System, a brainchild of the Premier Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg in solving the water supply issues effectively and comprehensively.

Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications Datuk Julaihi Narawi attended a meeting at the Pan Borneo Bekenu site office and also Bakong site office with the ministry and JBALB officials on Wednesday to check on the work progress.