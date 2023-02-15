Unifor building to be pride of all S’wakians when completed by end of next year, says Penguang

KUCHING (Feb 15): The Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) building at Jalan Ong Tiang Swee, here, which is currently under construction, will be the pride of all Sarawakians when completed by the end of next year, said its board of trustees member Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil.

Penguang, who is also Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government said the project costing more than RM70 million, is fully funded by the Sarawak government.

“Sarawak is the only state that has this Unit for Other Religions and we are proud (that) very soon we will have our own building at Jalan Ong Tiang Swee.

“It will be a grand one to symbolise that we (Sarawakians) are one, and we do not discriminate against any religion as what our Premier always says,” he told a press conference after presenting financial assistance to Roman Catholic mission schools at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today.

To a question, Penguang, who is the chairman of the building committee, said the construction of the building is progressing well now after being delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that based on contract of agreement; the construction of the building is for two years since work commenced March last year.

“It has a very unique feature. I believe it will stand out from the rest of the buildings nearby, we certainly hope it will be completed very soon,” added Penguang.

According to previous news reports, the Unifor Building is a 10-storey office complex on a 1.2-hectare site at Jalan Ong Tiang Swee, here.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who officiated at its earth-breaking ceremony on Oct 20, 2020, had said the building represented a milestone in Unifor’s history since it was set up on April 27, 2017 under the Chief Minister’s (now Premier’s) Office to look after the welfare of all non-Muslim religions.