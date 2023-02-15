Van driver caught transporting 600 litres of diesel illegally in Miri

MIRI (Feb 15): The Marine Police arrested a van driver during an operation at Jalan Pasar Lutong here yesterday after he was found to be transporting some 600 litres of diesel without a permit.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the arrest, made under Ops Kontraban, came about following a tip-off.

“The van was stopped around 3.20pm and was found to have been fitted with a modified tank inside.

“A check on the tank revealed it contained around 600 litres of diesel,” he said in a statement.

The 34-year-old driver was placed under arrest after he failed to produce a permit from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) authorising him to possess, keep, or transport a controlled item.

Alexson said the total value of the seizure, including the van, was estimated at RM49,090.

The case has been handed over to KPDN Miri for investigation under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.