Santubong youth gets 12 years’ jail, caning for bludgeoning dad in fight over cigarettes

KUCHING (Feb 15): The Sessions Court here today sentenced a youth to 12 years in jail and five strokes of the cane for bludgeoning his 57-year-old father with a helmet and cane.

Judge Musli Ab Hamid convicted the 20-year-old on his own guilty plea after examining his social report presented by the Welfare Department.

“After having considered this youth offender’s plea of guilty, having perused through the brief facts of the case, having viewed the exhibits concerned, having heard the youth offender’s mitigation, having perused through the social report tendered, and considering public interest, particularly the serious injuries sustained by the father, the youth offender is hereby sentenced to an imprisonment of 12 years and five strokes of whipping,” said Musli.

The judge also ordered for the youth’s imprisonment term to run from the date of arrest on Jan 7, 2023.

The youth was charged under Section 326 of the Penal Code read together with Section 326A of the same Code, which provides for an imprisonment term of up to 20 years, or with a fine, or caning upon conviction.

He voluntarily caused grievous hurt to his father at their family residence in Santubong near here at 6.23pm on Jan 7, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, the youth’s brother-in-law lodged a police report after he found the victim being beaten up by the offender using a helmet and cane.

The youth was later arrested at around 7.50pm.

The investigation revealed the youth had beaten up his father because the latter refused to give him any cigarettes.

A medical report revealed the father suffered multiple facial bone fractures, soft tissue injuries on his upper and lower lips, and injuries to his chest.

A urine test on the youth offender was negative for illicit drugs.

DPP Norshafatihah Nor Azmi prosecuted the case while the youth was unrepresented by counsel.