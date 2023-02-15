Zahid: Umno confident RoS will approved no-contest motion passed at general assembly

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 15): Umno is confident that the Registrar of Societies (RoS) will approve the additional motion passed at the 2022 Umno General Assembly for the party’s presidency and deputy presidency to be uncontested at this year’s party polls.

President Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he was confident that the party had fully complied with all the stipulated meeting regulations in line with the party’s constitution, and had also given the necessary explanation to the RoS.

“I am confident that all Umno’s meeting regulations and Umno Constitution have been fully adhered to. Clauses 9.3 and 9.4 of the party constitution have also been explained to the RoS,” he told reporters at the Parliament Media Centre here today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, said this when asked about the latest development on the issue, especially on the 60-day period given by the RoS to Umno to explain the no-contest motion passed at the party’s general assembly following complaints by two Umno members, namely Muhammad Aizat Fikri Mohd Nasir and Muhammad Fiqri Firdaus Muhammad Rom from Terengganu and Negeri Sembilan, respectively.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said Umno had started receiving nomination papers from those who were keen on contesting in the party polls.

“Doors are open for anyone to contest the contested posts. I just hope all candidates will adhere to the campaign guidelines issued by the Umno Election Committee chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Samad,” he added.