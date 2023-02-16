A-G report: 93 ventilators could not be used during pandemic, govt lost RM13 mln

PUTRAJAYA (Feb 16): A total of 93 out of 136 ventilator units supplied by the company to Ministry of Health (MoH) facilities between 2020 and April 2022 could not be used during the Covid-19 pandemic said Auditor General (A-G) Datuk Seri Nik Azman Nik Abdul Majid.

The A-G report Year 2021 Series 2 estimated the loss of RM13.07 million because of this.

“There is a weakness in the management aspect of the programme that needs attention, namely a total of RM145.37 million of the remaining fund allocation has not yet been returned by the State Government until April 2022.

“A total of 93 ventilator units supplied by the company to KKM facilities could not be used. This caused an estimated loss of RM13.07 million,” he said at the National Audit Department headquarters today.

The report also stated a significant excess of personal protective equipment (PPE) with a usage ratio of between 2.2 per cent and 3.1 per cent respectively involving shoe covers and PPE suits.

The A-G said there were 3.08 million pairs of shoe covers and 0.84 million pieces of PPE suits left.

Another matter raised by the report is the disparity of actual number of nurse positions compared to staffing requirement does not follow the recommended level of care ratio taking into account the scope of services provided at the Emergency and Trauma department.

It is states that the number of current nurses placed in the Intensive Care Unit ward during the pandemic period is insufficient and creates difficulties especially when there are nurses on quarantine leave.

“MoH in collaboration with Public Services Department needs to consider additional staffing to overcome the shortage of health staff.

“MoH needs to manage the medical equipment obtained in emergency procurement efficiently and prudently,” the report further said. – Malay Mail