Association wants more funds for ‘Visit Malaysia Year 2024’ to boost tourism

KUCHING (Feb 16): The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) has suggested the government invest more funds in the ‘Visit Malaysia Year 2024’ campaign to give the tourism sector a boost.

Matta president Datuk Tan Kok Liang said from 2009 to 2019, international tourist arrivals ranged between 23.65 million and 26.1 million, indicating that Malaysia remained a largely static tourism destination, with the exception of a one-time high of 27.44 million arrivals in 2014 owing to Visit Malaysia Year 2014.

“It is evident that earlier national budgets were ineffective in boosting the country’s tourism sector and placing it in a ‘comfort zone’ whilst other Asean destinations experienced extremely high growth rates,” he said in a statement today.

Tan pointed out that Malaysia had been losing ground to nearby competitors such as Singapore, Bangkok, and Jakarta, while Langkawi was losing out to Phuket and Bali for the same obvious reasons.

“Despite knowing that our tropical climate can be either excessively hot or wet, the comfort of passengers is not given adequate consideration.

“In order to increase arrivals from high-potential source markets, in particular India and China, it is necessary to revamp existing visa procedures, which includes the introduction of multiple-entry visas valid for one year, Visa-on-arrival (VOA) facilities, and lower visa costs.

“To revitalise the tourism industry, the national government could also consider investing more funds towards the launch of ‘Visit Malaysia Year 2024’,” he said.

According to Tan, Matta has submitted a comprehensive budget proposal to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, and Ministry of Finance to see a major revamp of Budget 2023 for the tourism sector.

He said Matta had proposed to establish an independent Tourism Recovery and Growth Fund to ensure the availability of funds to assist tourism businesses in upgrading their facilities and service infrastructure.

“We have also proposed to have Digital Promotions Matching Grant and Overseas Promotions Funding to compensate for a weakened Malaysian currency,” he said.

Tan said Matta had also called on the government to allow double deductions for corporate companies to hold staff incentive trips and holidays for their employees within the country rather than in foreign destinations.

He suggested tax relief of RM5,000 for individual taxpayers and their families to spend on domestic travel within Malaysia would further enhance domestic tourism.

Total exemption of excise duty on the purchase of new, locally produced tourism vehicles should also be introduced to help boost the industry, he said.

“Severe economic hardship has caused many operators to dispose of their vehicles to avoid bankruptcy and, in the process, has severely depleted our tourism fleet capacity.

“This will not only benefit local vehicle manufacturers but also enable tourism operators to rebuild fleet capacity quickly to meet the anticipated demand as tourism recovers,” he explained.

According to Tan, Matta has also recommended a remission of import duties on foreign-made luxury automobiles.

He said this serves to ensure that tourism vehicles are suitable for more affluent and higher yield tourists, as well as shifting customer preferences and to maintain a competitive edge.

“KLIA requires a new satellite (terminal) that satisfies today’s global security requirements and one that can better facilitate the efficient mobility of passengers from terminal to terminal.

“The current state of the aerotrain service and the backup bus service leaves much to be desired. Clearly, this offers a poor first-impression of the nation,” he added.