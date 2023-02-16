Bosses Network to bring 52 Singaporean business owners to Kuching for exchange programme

KUCHING (Feb 16): Bosses Network Singapore will be bringing 52 Singaporean business owners here for a unique business and cultural exchange, said the Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore (Statos).

The event, which will take place on Feb 20-24, aims to promote business opportunities in Sarawak and enhance cultural understanding between Singapore and the state.

The business owners are from various background, ranging from food and beverage to logistics and packaging.

Attendees will get the chance to explore Kuching businesses, network with other business owners, and learn about the business landscape in Sarawak.

There will be business meetings and presentations, as well as visits to some of Kuching’s most iconic landmarks, such as the Sarawak Cultural Village and Semenggoh Wildlife Centre.

“We have designed a programme that combines business and cultural activities to provide attendees with a comprehensive experience of Sarawak.

“We believe that this event will be an excellent platform for business owners to explore the potential for investment and partnerships in Sarawak,” said Statos chief executive Chew Chang Guan.

Bosses Network Singapore and Statos are inviting more Kuching business owners to join the networking dinner on Feb 22 at Ballroom, Lok Thian Restaurant.

Each attendee needs to pay RM100 and should bring along their business cards to the dinner.

Those interested can contact +65-91782713 (Charles) or +65-90712525 (Eric) via WhatsApp.

The deadline to register is Feb 19.

For more information, head to the Statos website at www.statos.com.sg.