Budget 2023: Sibu activist hopes for more allocation for TVET programmes

SIBU (Feb 16): Local youth activist, Abdul Taib Rosli, hopes for more allocation to be set aside for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) under Budget 2023 to further strengthen the programme.

He said this is because TVET can help boost the national economy.

“If we look at developed countries like China, their people are quite skilled and almost most of them have their own skills.

“Therefore, in the field of technology or skills, they have enough opportunities and can grow with the times,” said Abdul Taib.

As the government allocates funds to Higher Education for research and marketability of graduates, TVET should also be given special attention because it empowers the community, he added.

“This is more towards empowering the role of community colleges and polytechnics. I am also confident that if our community has the skills and expertise, it can increase the confidence of investors to come and help stimulate the national economy,” he reasoned.

He was asked yesterday on his wish list for Budget 2023 and how he hoped the government could help through the budget.

Abdul Taib, who is also Taman Selera Harmoni Sibu Muslim Traders Association chairman, hopes to see more cash initiatives under Budget 2023 to assist petty traders.

He reckoned that assistance is more effective if it comes in monetary form, rather than subsidies such as for electricity, water and so on.

Meanwhile, according to Bernama, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had reportedly said that Budget 2023, set to be re-tabled on Feb 24, would take into account the current economic challenges, while at the same time driving the country’s growth and attracting investments.

The Prime Minister was further quoted as saying that the government was also taking into account the country’s competitiveness, the speed of business approvals as well as several new initiatives, including digitisation and sustainable consumption and production of natural resources in the downstream process in Budget 2023.