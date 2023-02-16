Cabotage policy misunderstood as no condition to make Klang first port of call, says association

KUCHING (Feb 16): The cabotage policy does not command that all ships make Port Klang their first port of call in Malaysia before continuing their journey to ports in Sabah and Sarawak, said Mohamed Safwan Othman.

According to the Malaysia Shipowners Association (Masa) chairman, this is just a misunderstanding.

“There are no such conditions imposed on domestic or foreign ships, as both state and federal ports do have foreign ships calling directly,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamed Safwan pointed out that cabotage is a global norm, adopted by 81 per cent of United Nation (UN) countries with coastlines.

He cited the cabotage policy adopted by the United States, governed by the Jones Act, which requires all shipments between US ports be carried on vessels that are built, owned, and crewed by US citizens.

Similar policies also exist in countries such as Australia, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Brazil, and Japan.

“It is a catalyst for the development of a sustainable maritime ecosystem,” he said.

He opined due to Malaysia’s unique geography and combined with a vast Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) area with high potential for blue economy development, cabotage is relevant to Malaysia.

Coupled with the need to safeguard the linkages between East and Peninsular Malaysia, particularly for food security as well as national security, the implementation of cabotage is justified, he said.

According to him, cabotage is a policy of great importance to a nation as it refers to the right of a country to regulate transport of goods and passengers by sea within its territorial waters, contributing towards safeguarding a country’s coastal waters, as well as to maintain sustainability of its domestic shipping market.

He pointed out that Malaysia is almost surrounded by sea, with a coastline stretching more than 4,700km.

Coupled with that, he said Peninsular Malaysia is located between the Straits of Malacca – one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world – as well as separated by the South China Sea from Sabah and Sarawak.

With this geographical significance, he stressed it is important to understand that Malaysia’s sea territorial size, including its EEZ stands at an 334,671 km square, slightly larger than its land size of 330,345 km square.

He said Borneo is located off the major shipping trunk route, where Malaysia’s domestic shipping serves to link the peninsula and East Malaysia.

Due to all this, the need for a cabotage policy cannot be overlooked, Mohamed Safwan opined.

“It serves as a crucial catalyst for a sustainable maritime ecosystem development and maritime assets capabilities, thus making sure that the linkage between East and West Malaysia remain functioning, safeguarding strategic commodities and services, while reducing reliance on foreign ships,” he said.

He stressed while Malaysia’s cabotage policy is governed by law, which prohibits non-Malaysian ships from engaging in domestic shipping, the country has adopted liberalisation of this regulation, enabling foreign ships to participate in the domestic shipping market.

He pointed out cabotage policy does not prohibit international trade and that international shipping routes do serve East Malaysian ports.

He cited rice shipments directly from Ho Chi Minh, regular container ships calling from Taiwan and Singapore, foreign tankers loading crude palm oil directly at East Malaysian ports, as well as foreign bulk carriers discharging fertilisers and iron ore directly at Sandakan, Tawau, and Bintulu.

Mohamed Safwan is scheduled to be in Sibu tomorrow (Friday) to attend a dialogue at the Sibu Chinese Chamber with several associations and relevant government agencies.

The Borneo Post understands that the Sarawak Ministry of Transport has written to its federal counterpart to seek the lifting of the exemption of cabotage granted to shipping routes between East Malaysia and the peninsula.