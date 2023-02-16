Civil servant nabbed for bribing complainant to withdraw police report

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 16): The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested a civil servant in Sandakan for allegedly bribing a complainant to withdraw a police report that the latter had lodged against him.

According to sources, the suspect in his 40s is working in Beluran and had been investigated by police under Section 395 of the Penal Code for alleged involvement in group robbery.

The suspect then offered and gave RM7,000 to the complainant as an inducement to withdraw the police report on Oct 30, 2021.

Sabah MACC director Datuk S. Karunanithy, when contacted, confirmed that the suspect was arrested when he turned up to give his statement at the Sandakan MACC office on Thursday.

He said the suspect had been released on an MACC bail of RM10,000 and deposit of RM1,000 in one surety, and was expected to be charged in the Sandakan Special Corruption Court soon. – Bernama