Deputy Speaker reminds MPs to maintain good conduct

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 16): Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Ramli Mohd Nor has reminded Members of Parliament (MPs) to always maintain good conduct to avoid negative perceptions among the public.

Sharing his experience at a restaurant yesterday, Ramli said he was approached by the patrons, who equated the Parliament sitting to a zoo.

“I would like to remind you of the code of ethics when you are in the Dewan Rakyat as the session is being aired live. Yesterday I went to a mamak restaurant, the patrons recognised me (and asked) YB, how is the zoo (Parliament)…I was surprised.

“That’s the impression of the people out there. So I would like to remind you to hold on to your ethics and virtue,” he said after the minister’s Question and Answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

In addition, Ramli also reprimanded MPs who had their ‘small meetings’ during a Dewan Rakyat session.

He said that Dewan Rakyat Standing Order 41 (e) stipulates that when one MP speaks, all other members shall remain silent and shall not interfere in a discourteous manner. – Bernama