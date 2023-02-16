DJ KJ: Khairy’s first day on Hot FM garners 5.7 mln social media engagements for radio station

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 16): Khairy Jamaluddin’s debut on Hot FM yesterday set the local radio station’s social media abuzz.

The former health minister’s first day on Bekpes Hot managed to garner a total of over 5.7 million engagements across the station’s social media platforms.

The Media Prima-owned station said in a statement that Khairy’s first morning segment saw a 75 per cent increase in digital streaming from the station’s mobile application and website.

“There was also 139 per cent increase in unique pageviews on hotfm.audio.”

Khairy clocked in yesterday at Hot FM as one of the presenters of the Bekpes Hot alongside Johan and AG.

It is, however, understood that Khairy will be taking a temporary role at the station with flexible arrangements.

A short clip of his opening greetings on air which was posted on Hot FM’s Facebook page has been viewed 1.7 million times.

The clip also garnered over 5,600 comments with many Facebook users wishing him good luck.

Some users also praised Hot FM for the initiative to have Khairy on board for the show.

The four-hour morning segment saw former Rembau MP poking fun at the recent turn of events following his electoral defeat in 15th general election and sacking as Umno member.

He, however, revealed that the DJ gig might not be long-term as he would soon take on a management role with Johor Darul Ta’zim Football Club (JDT).

Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim yesterday appointed Khairy as the state’s youth adviser and also into JDT Football Club’s board of directors. — Malay Mail