Driver killed in single-vehicle accident at Bintulu-Miri Road

BINTULU (Feb 16): A man who worked in a private company in Samalaju died when the vehicle he was driving was involved in single-vehicle accident at Mile 12, Bintulu-Miri road this morning.

Bintulu police chief Supt Batholomew Umpit said the accident happened at 7.01am.

He said prior to the accident, the man was heading from the direction of Samalaju to downtown Bintulu.

The victim is believed to have lost control of his vehicle which skidded to the road shoulder, crashed into metal railing and plunged 50-metres down a ravine.

“The driver, 31, was thrown out of the vehicle through the open window and died at the scene,” he said while not revealing the victim’s identity in a statement.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“The police advise the public not to make statements or speculations on social media that may cause annoyance and anxiety to the community,” he said.

He called on eyewitnesses to contact the investigating officer Inspector Lydia Allan on 010-9007791 or the Bintulu District Police Headquarters (IPD) Operations Room on 086-318304.