Fatimah: Allocate funds for women empowerment in Budget 2023

KUCHING (Feb 16): Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah is hoping to see an allocation for women empowerment in Budget 2023.

She said the allocation would benefit women through various entrepreneurship programmes such as capital grants slated for those in the cottage industry and others within the small and medium-sized business sector.

“I hope to see more allocations in terms of empowering our women through entrepreneurship programmes so that more of our women can benefit from this.

“Through this effort, women will be able to increase their income and free themselves from poverty,” she added.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is set to table Budget 2023 on Feb 24.