Federal Transport Ministry wants Miri Airport upgrade done soonest

MIRI (Feb 16): The Federal Ministry of Transport (MOT) wants the Ministry of Finance, the Prime Minister’s Office and the Economic Planning Unit (EPU) to speed up the plan to upgrade Miri Airport that is estimated to cost RM60 million.

Federal Deputy Minister of Transport Datuk Hasbi Habibollah said his ministry has rolled out a plan under 12th Malaysia Plan (RMK12) to upgrade Miri Airport to increase its handling capacity from two million passengers to three million passengers annually.

“The proposal to upgrade Miri Airport has already been submitted to the EPU under RMK12 for the year 2023 for their consideration.

“Among the scope of work proposed under this project are expansion of the existing terminal building, upgrading of the rural air services area, additional new check-in counters, new offices area for government agencies and airlines, wayfinding signage, new baggage handling system, improvement and upgrading works at the first floor departure hall area, pier expansion and additional two passenger boarding bridges,” he said in an oral answer to a question from Chiew Choon Man (PKR-Miri) at the 15th Parliament sitting yesterday.

To another question, Hasbi said that Miri Airport is capable of becoming an international airport provided that it is able to handle multiple international flights.

However, he said with the current capacity, Miri Airport can only handle one international flight from Singapore to Miri which is Scoot.

“When the upgrading works are completed, then we could consider upgrading the airport into an international airport in the future,” he said.

The parliament sitting kicked off on Feb 13 and will run until March 30.