Former petrol station worker from Bintulu gets good behaviour bond for stealing RM600 from colleague

KUCHING (Feb 16): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a former employee of a petrol station to a 12-month good behaviour bond for stealing RM600 belonging to her co-worker.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar convicted the 18-year-old from Bintulu on her own guilty plea after reviewing the social report tendered by the Welfare Department.

Zaiton also set a bond of RM500, undeposited, with the girl’s mother as her local surety.

On Jan 5, 2023, the teenager had pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 379 of the Penal Code, which carries an imprisonment term of up to seven years, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

She committed the offence at a petrol station along Jalan Sultan Tengah here around 10.35pm on Nov 11, 2022.

Based on the facts of the case, the girl’s co-worker left her salary advance in a white envelope wrapped in plastic on the cashier’s counter.

When the co-worker found it was missing, she checked the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage and found the teenager had taken the money.

This led the co-worker to lodged a police report.

Acting on the report and information given, police arrested the girl on Nov 16, 2022 at around 8pm.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case while the girl was unrepresented by legal counsel.