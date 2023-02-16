Govt seeks to raise maximum penalties for water polluters, moots RM10 mln fine, 15 years’ jail

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 16): Natural Resources, Environmental and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad today proposed stiffer punishments for water polluters amid increased damages treatment plants that disrupt the supply of piped water nationwide.

He said his ministry wants to increase the maximum fine for those who pollute raw water sources to 100 times the current amount.

The current maximum fine is RM100,000. This could see those convicted pay as much as RM10 million for polluting rivers and other raw water sources if the proposal is passed in Parliament.

Nik Nazmi said his ministry also mooted a 15-year maximum jail sentence for those found guilty from the current one-year term.

“In order to overcome incidents of pollution of water sources, the ministry will amend the Water Services Industry Act 2006, also known as Act 655,” he told reporters in Parliament.

“In this regard, the amendment involves increasing the fine from RM100,000 to RM10 million while the prison sentence is increased from one year to 15 years or both,” he added. — Malay Mail

