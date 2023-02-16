Home Minister: Local job agencies involved in scam syndicates abroad, eight arrested

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 16): Two local employment agencies were found to be involved in hoodwinking Malaysians into accepting offers from job scam syndicates abroad.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said following enforcement by police, eight individuals from the two companies were arrested.

”To date, as far as I know from the police briefings, two employment agencies in the country have been raided and eight individuals from these companies have been arrested,” he said during the minister’s question time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was replying to a supplementary question by Sim Tze Tzin (PH-Bayan Baru) on actions taken by the government against recruitment agents and companies involved in job scam syndicates.

Speaking further on the issue at the Parliament lobby later, Saifuddin Nasution said the two companies were based in the Klang Valley and all eight were arrested under Section 13 of the Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrant (Atipsom) Act.

Meanwhile, in the Dewan Rakyat, Saifuddin Nasution said that from police profiling done, many of those rescued were genuinely attracted by the overseas ‘job offers’ before reality sank in and they were forced to become ‘love’ and investment scammers.

The second category involved those who were already successfully working as scammers but after falling short of their employers’ targets, called the authorities for help, he said.

“We also found some who went abroad for gambling activities and end up borrowing from loan sharks. They would then call the police and claim they were victims. However, we also bring them back because we really want to stick to our principles of giving them the right to return.

“The final category is those after being rescued return there again. It can be devastating for the police to find out the people whom they had earlier saved are asking to be rescued again. These are not tales, but facts,” he said.

On Sim’s original question as to how many Malaysians were involved and rescued, Saifuddin Nasution said an estimated 218 out of 339 individuals involved were rescued, with another 121 stranded.

To a supplementary question from Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (PN-Kota Bharu) on measures taken by the government to tackle cyber crimes, Saifuddin Nasution said a bill will be introduced in Parliament in July.

“Legislation is important as these are complexed, sophisticated and dynamic types of crimes, in which existing laws are not strong enough to curb them,” he added. – Bernama