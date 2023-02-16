Intergenerational Community Project launched in Kiulu

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 16): Social Innovation Movement (SIM), a non-profit organisation launched the Intergenerational (INTERGEN) Community Project in Kampung Pukak, Kiulu, Tuaran.

Through a Community-Based Approach model, INTERGEN aims to create communal resiliency among vulnerable third-age communities at Kampung Pukak and Kampung Timug in Sabah along with Miri in Sarawak.

INTERGEN encourages knowledge transfer between the third-age communities and university students to close the digital gap, whilst promoting a circular economy through upcycling of used or discarded fabric sourced locally.

Community participants will learn to produce the ECOBAG 2020, a grocery bag made from recycled fabric.

This project helps generate income by closing the digital gap, minimise reliance on single-used plastic bags, and limit textile waste.

Its local and international collaborators include Brunel University London, North Borneo University College, Curtin University Malaysia, BlennyBags, Good Shepherd Services, Circular Borneo, and Malaysia Venture Capital (MAVCAP), and is supported by Yayasan Hasanah through a grant of RM279,750 for 21 months.

SIM President Professor Ainurul Rosli said, “Without adequate government assistance and increased financial burden as a result of rocketing cost of living and inflation, the welfare of vulnerable third-age communities is placed at grave risk. With this in mind, we set up three INTERGEN community hubs, supporting third-age community members to become more financially independent by promoting an entrepreneurial mindset and closing the digital gap between generations. We want to influence people and prove that the older generation has untapped potential and is important in the narrative of the country’s socioeconomic development.

Furthermore, they can instil much needed communal values to our younger population. Ultimately, changing the younger generation’s views on ageing and the elderly.”

The intended timeline and outputs of the INTERGEN Project are as follow:

In the immediate term, INTERGEN hubs established in this project create space that fosters connections between young adults and third-age individuals; therefore, encouraging new INTERGEN relationships to blossom.

In the mid-term, change the attitudes and knowledge of young adults regarding the ageing process and the elderly community; shifting pre-existing, stereotypical notions of old-age dependency to one of empowerment.

In the long term, affect third-age communities to develop, sustain, and refine core skills and mindsets that create opportunities to enhance their financial security.