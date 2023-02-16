JCI Sarawak continues to uphold leadership development in programme line-up

KUCHING (Feb 16): The Junior Chamber International (JCI) Malaysia Area Sarawak strives to uphold leadership development in all its programmes line-up for this year.

According to JCI Malaysia national executive vice-president and also Area Sarawak chairman Johnny Bong, the movement had just conducted the annual Sarawak Academy event in Sarikei, where they gathered over 80 members of the boards of directors from all 13 JCI chapters across Sarawak.

“Sarawak Academy is a prerequisite programme for every JCI board member, where they would receive training in various key skills needed in running an organisation effectively – from how to chair a meeting, to how to prepare the budget,” said Bong in a statement released today in connection with JCI Sarawak’s courtesy call on Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak Datuk Sebastian Ting at the ministry’s office here recently.

The meeting was meant to brief Ting on JCI Malaysia Area Sarawak and its plan of action for the present fiscal year, as well as to discuss future collaborations.

At the same time, Bong took the opportunity to express appreciation to Ting and his ministry for being very supportive of JCI over the years.

“Datuk Sebastian Ting has been great in helping us run many activities, from grassroots level up to national programmes.

“His kind support has brought numerous positive impacts not only to our movement, but also to the local community,” said Bong, who led the visiting JCI Malaysia Area Sarawak delegation comprising its treasurer Victor Tan, international affairs director Yap Kuoh Haw, public relations director Rachael Justin, and business and economic affairs director Chin Vu Siong.

JCI Malaysia is affiliated to the Junior Chamber International, a global leadership development organisation for young active citizens aged 18 to 40.

JCI Malaysia is managed by its national board of directors who are all volunteers.

To date, there are over 3,155 members representing 73 local chapters affiliated to JCI Malaysia, and from the total number, 515 members are from Sarawak.

JCI membership is open to all nationalities, races and religions.