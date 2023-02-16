Kapitan: S’wak’s fair share, thorough planning vital in Budget 2023

KUCHING (Feb 16): Sarawak ought to be allocated more funds under the Budget 2023 given the state’s revenue contributions to the country’s coffers, said Kapitan Tan Yit Sheng.

“We have contributed revenues to the nation through our Oil and Gas Industry and palm oil, and we hope to get back more of these to develop the state under the leadership of our Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari,” said Tan on his Budget 2023 wish list which will be tabled at the Dewan Rakyat this Feb 24.

“Our Premier, along with his deputy premiers, has formed a team leading Sarawak to a better future and I can foresee that Sarawak will be getting better and better, but of course, we need more funds.

This, he believed, will expedite the state’s aspiration to become a high-income, developed state, not only in Malaysia but also in the Southeast Asia region, he said.

The Kuching Coffeeshop and Restaurant Owners’ Association education chief added that the Budget 2023 ought to come out with a series of thorough planning on the economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tan expressed confidence that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, having had past experience as a Finance Minister in the 1990s, would come up with plans to boost the country’s economy.

“I am optimistic that we are on the right track to recovery, but most importantly, critical attention should be given to us (Sarawak),” he said.

“Being one of the poorest states in Malaysia, we need more funds to develop our infrastructure and road connectivity, among others,” he remarked.