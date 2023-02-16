KKMNow: Only 2.5 pct of M’sian population have gotten second Covid-19 vaccine booster

KUCHING (Feb 16): A total of 801,325 eligible individuals or 2.5 per cent of the total population in Malaysia have been administered the Covid-19 vaccine second booster dose as of yesterday.

According to the KKMNow website, formerly CovidNow, five states and territories including Sarawak recorded second booster vaccination rates above the national figure.

They were Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, and Putrajaya (all 5 per cent), Sarawak (3.4 per cent), and Negeri Sembilan (2.6 per cent), while Melaka’s rate equalled the national rate.

For the first booster dose, 49.9 per cent of the total population, which can be translated into 16,308,562 individuals, have been given the jab.

Topping the first booster dose vaccination rate table were Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, and Putrajaya (all 70.4 per cent).

Other states and territories that recorded higher first booster dose vaccination rates than the national rate were Penang (61.3 per cent), Negeri Sembilan (58.8 per cent), Melaka (58.5 per cent), Johor (56.8 per cent), Sarawak (56.3 per cent), and Labuan (50 per cent).

Meanwhile, national intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation, including for non-Covid-19 patients, stood at 64.6 per cent yesterday.

Putrajaya saw the highest ICU bed usage rate at 92.9 per cent, followed by Kuala Lumpur (83.8 per cent) and Selangor (78.9 per cent).

Other states and territories that also recorded higher ICU bed usage rates than the national figure were Terengganu (77.1 per cent), Johor (73.2 per cent), Labuan (71.4 per cent), Sabah (70 per cent), Kelantan (68.5 per cent), and Melaka (66.1 per cent).

Kedah had the same ICU bed utilisation rate as the national figure at 64.6 per cent.

Sarawak’s ICU bed usage rate was the third lowest in the country at 50 per cent, just above Pahang at 49.4 per cent.

Perlis was placed at the bottom of the table at just 26.3 per cent.