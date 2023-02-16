Kunak rep ready to be probed over ‘bought over’ claim

KUNAK (Feb 16): Kunak assemblywoman Norazlinah Arif is prepared to be investigated by the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) following allegation that she and two other assemblymen were paid off for leaving Parti Warisan recently.

Norazlinah said that if Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal has solid proof of her receiving money to support the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, she welcomed investigation.

“I welcome MACC’s investigation if Shafie has solid proof. I have, for several times, denied before this because I was slandered and have acted bravely to lodge a police report.

“I left Warisan voluntarily because I no longer agree with the party’s direction which is not consistent,” she said in a statement on Thursday.

Norazlinah said Warisan’s failed attempt to topple the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government had created a power struggle within the party.

She added that the political polemic must end so that all assemblymen are allowed to carry out their tasks and give the best service to their constituency.

Norazlinah, Mohammad Mohamarin (Banggi) and Chong Chen Bin (Tanjong Kapor) quit Warisan on Feb 6 and announced their support for Hajiji.

Shafie who is Semporna member of parliament, claimed in the Dewan Rakyat on Wednesday that the three assembly members were offered money to leave the party.

Shafie also claimed that he had video evidence that they were offered money as an inducement and asked the MACC to investigate it.

He called for immediate implementation of an anti-party hopping law in Sabah to ensure that no more party hopping in future.