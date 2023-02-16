Lawas couple seeks public donation for daughter with leukaemia

MIRI (Feb 16): A couple from Kampung Lumut, Lawas is seeking public donation for their eight-year-old daughter who is currently warded at Likas Hospital in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah for leukaemia.

Alice Ngilo, 39, and her husband learnt about their youngest child Alicia Susan Rot’s condition in Nov last year.

“Prior to the diagnosis, Alicia was a very healthy girl. In late Oct last year, she suddenly had swollen eyes and she also complained of a bloated stomach.

“We took her to a private clinic in Lawas and she was given some medications by the doctor,” she said in a telephone interview yesterday.

According to Alice, her daughter’s condition has deteriorated, and she complained of having hand cramps on the night of Oct 31 which prompted the couple to rush their daughter to another private clinic, also in Lawas.

Alice said the attending doctor carried out a scan on Alicia and found that her legs were also swollen.

“After a thorough check with scan and blood test at the clinic that night, the doctor then advised us to immediately take Alicia for further checking at the hospital the next day.

“He suggested for us to either go to Miri Hospital or Likas Hospital in KK but because my passport had expired, we opted to go to the latter,” he said.

Alice said that her daughter had to be warded at the hospital for more than a month from early Nov last year until mid Dec last year.

Following that, she said her family has been having financial problems having to travel back and forth between Hospital Likas and Lawas as they have three other children who are all still in school in Lawas.

Alice said she is selling vegetables at the market in Lawas town, while her husband Rot Balawan, 54, is unemployed due to his health condition.

“So, my husband is the one who mainly stays with Alicia at the hospital while I have to stay in Lawas to look after our three other children who are still in school,” she added.

The couple’s three other children are in Form Four, Form Three and Primary Four.

According to her, Alicia was once again admitted at Likas Hospital last Sunday (Feb 12).

“My husband is at the hospital with her and we are not sure when she will be able to come home.

“We had to bring her to the hospital whenever she had a fever, cough or even flu,” she said, adding that the cost to travel to KK via land is about RM200 one way and RM400 (return).

Kota Kinabalu is about three hours journey by car from Lawas town.

Donations can be sent to the family through a local non-governmental organisation based in Lawas called Persatuan Peduli Lawas (Agro Bank account number 1-00-6831-00006566-5).

The public may contact Alicia on 016-8348015 or Persatuan Peduli Lawas (012-8900185).