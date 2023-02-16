Man in Kuching fined RM1,000 for buying illegal lottery ticket

KUCHING (Feb 16) The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a 27-year-old man RM1,000 in default three weeks in jail for buying illegal lottery ticket.

Christopher Antas pleaded guilty before Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali to a charge framed under Section 9(1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

The section provides for a fine not exceeding RM5,000, or up to six months in jail, or both, upon conviction.

The offence was committed at a convenience store in Mile 12, Kuching Serian road here at 1.45pm on Feb 1.

According to the facts of the case, a police team raided the premises and detained Christopher on suspicion of being involved in illegal lottery activity.

The police also seized a mobile phone containing digits believed to be illegal lottery numbers and cash amounting to RM74.

An expert later confirmed that the mobile phone contained a complete transaction of illegal lottery numbers purchase.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted the case while Christopher was unrepresented by a counsel.