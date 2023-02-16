Man in Kuching jailed 3 years for smuggling illegal migrant

KUCHING (Feb 16): The High Court here today sentenced a man, 26, to three years’ jail after he was found guilty of smuggling an illegal Indonesian migrant three years ago.

Judge Dr Alwi Abdul Wahab, who meted out the sentence against Addy Rezamry Rosaidi, also ordered him to start his jail sentence from today.

Addy remained silent when asked to enter his defence, leaving the court no choice but to mete out the sentence.

Alwi said the prosecution had proven the case beyond reasonable doubt against Addy at the end of defence case.

Addy was charged under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants Act (Atipsom) 2007, which provides for a jail term of 15 years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

He committed the offence about 100 metres away from the ICQS building in Biawak, Lundu around noon on June 13, 2020.

It is understood that army personnel were conducting a patrol around the perimeter of the premises when they captured Addy along with an illegal Indonesian migrant, now 28.

It is also understood that Addy acted as a ‘tekong’ to smuggle the Indonesian man into the country through an illegal route.

Addy’s counsel Francis Teron Kadap appealed for a lenient sentence as he (Addy) is suffering from a chronic asthmatic condition. He also realised that he had committed an act of stupidity by rendering the so-called services to the subject of the charge.

“He is remorseful and I was informed by his parents that he was preparing for his wedding which had to be put on hold due to the ongoing case,” Francis added.

The deputy public prosecutor for Immigration Department, Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan, however wanted Addy to be given a deterrent sentence, as Section 26A of the Atipsom, which also falls under First Schedule of Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma), is listed as a security offence.

“Hence, I hope this court will impose penalties that will have precautionary effects to ensure that the boundaries of our country is safe and that no one commits illegal cross border activities that could threaten the national security,” said Mason.

Francis was also assisted by counsel Timotius Ngau Wan.