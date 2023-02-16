One-month-old baby girl with ASD needs RM80,000 for surgery

KUCHING (Feb 16): The parents of a one-month-old baby girl who is suffering from Atrial Septal Defect (ASD) are appealing for public donation in the hope of raising at least RM80,000 for the cost of her surgery.

Selangor-based Persatuan Kebajikan Amal Da Ai Malaysia (Da Ai), which registered the case as No. 1665 said Lal Pek Hlu is still in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital in Kuala Lumpur.

“An emergency donation for the operation fee is required to save the life of the baby girl, Lal Pek Hlu, who is just one month old. She is lying on a bed of the ICU because of a congenital ASD and (also) Patent Ductus Arteriosus (PDA) having catheters inserted into her nose and mouth, and is clinging on painful breaths for life. She must be rescued as soon as possible,” said Celine Ng, a social worker with Da Ai via a press release yesterday.

“Her young parents are unable to cover the hefty operation fee of RM80,000. So they earnestly requested the help of enthusiastic people to support the crowdfunding,” Ng added.

“Due to the unbearable pain, the new-born baby has been unable to leave the hospital bed and has suffered discomfort and pain. She can only wait for help to undergo the surgery.

This is heartbreaking,” she lamented.

According to her doctor, Lal must undergo a surgery to close the ASD and ligate the PDA as soon as possible to avoid heart failure and high lung pressure (problem) which will shorten her life span, said Ng.

After she was born in December last year, Lal has been staying in the ICU for more than five weeks and her condition is getting worse.

Hence the urgency for public donation, Ng said.

“Cardiac arterial bleeding leads to high pressure in the lungs and difficulty in breathing. Her life is in danger, and she needs surgery urgently to save her life.”

The baby’s mother, Lal Nun Siam, is still weak and unable to work because of pregnancy-induced hypertension.

Her electrician husband Hram Chan Zel, 26, also cannot go out to work in order to take care of her (mother).

Because of his meagre income, he is unable to afford the huge surgery fee.

Other than that, he is currently unable to work and has difficulties coping with life.

In his helplessness, he sought Da Ai’s help and hopes to crowdfund the huge surgery fee to save his daughter’s life, said Ng.

Lal Pek Hlu is the couple’s first baby.

“It is nice to have a daughter. Unfortunately, the baby has to undergo an operation as soon as possible to save her life. Due to the unaffordable operational fee, the family immediately fell into an abyss of pain,” added Ng.

“Entrusted by Hram Chan Zel and his wife, we are crowdfunding the operation fee of RM80,000. Due to the emergency, we sincerely call upon everyone to lend a helping hand by supporting the crowdfund, so that the baby can get through the difficulties quickly and the operation can be performed as soon as possible with a speedy recovery,” she said.

Da Ai is located at Jalan Othman 2/40 in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

It started helping poor families from 2017 and to date it has handled more than 2,000 cases.

Da Ai social crowdfunding platform adheres to the concept of equality of life, care for all and ubiquity, and provides four categories of assistance to the domestic vulnerable groups, said Ng.

These include Da-Ai Poverty Alleviation Support, Da-Ai Medical Treatment Supports, Da-Ai Medical Equipment Supports, Da-Ai Afterlife Arrangements Supports, she added.

For further information, clarifications and process of donation to the Da Ai social crowdfunding platform, members of the public are to call or send WhatsApp message to Ng at 010-2186816 or contact her at email celine6816@gmail.com.