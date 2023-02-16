Ops Lejang: Kuching cops net 4 in connection with thefts

KUCHING (Feb 16): Kuching police have arrested four male suspects during Ops Lejang, which started on Feb 11.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the police also managed to seize and recover stolen vehicle parts.

“Three suspects were arrested after they were caught red-handed stealing from a vehicle workshop at Jalan Datuk Bandar Mustapha,” Ahsmon said in a statement today.

He said during the operation on Sunday, police also seized two vehicles driven by the suspects and managed to recover 14 vehicle parts, which were stolen from the workshop, worth about RM3,000.

A background check on the suspects revealed that they had a total of 13 criminal records for various crimes, including drug related activities.

“All three suspects also tested positive for drugs during a drug test,” said Ahsmon adding that the case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code.

In a separate case, Kuching police also arrested a man who was trying to sell a stolen motorcycle at a motorcycle workshop along Jalan Batu Lintang yesterday.

“Police then seized the motorcycle that was worth about RM3,500 and arrested the suspect,” said Ahsmon.

He added the case is being investigated under Section 379A of the Penal Code.