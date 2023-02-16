PBM Wanita chief prioritises women participation, empowerment

MIRI (Feb 16): Newly-minted Wanita chief of Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) Agnes Padan said the party wants to encourage women to be the voice in raising issues concerning their community and economic empowerment.

The party yesterday announced her appointment as part of the new leadership line-up in a restructuring process that it said would strengthen and rebrand the party.

“I also encourage women to embark in agro sector as we need more women entrepreneurs in order for us to have sufficient food supplies in each district,” Agnes added.

She replaces Daroyah Alwi, who was stripped of her position in December last year in a leadership tussle in the party when Zuraida Kamaruddin failed to dislodge president Larry Sng.

Agnes was previously appointed Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak Women’s chief when Julau MP Datuk Larry Sng took over as state PKR chairman after Baru Bian and his group left the party following the Sheraton Move.

She relinquished her post in November 2021 to stand as an Independent candidate after the party decided to pick Martin Samuel Labo as its candidate for Ba Kelalan seat.

Her debut made her the first Lun Bawang woman to stand in a state election in this hot seat.

In the ensuing five-cornered fight in Ba kelalan, she took on incumbent Baru Bian, who stood on the Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) ticket, Sam Laya of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Marten Labo of PKR and Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s (PBK) Peter Asut.

Agnes said she will be banking on her past experience as PKR Wanita Sarawak chief to help grow the wanita movement in her new party.

“At the moment we have not set a target but we welcome membership in all states,” she said.

A Lun Bawang from Long Semado, the new PBM Wanita chief was previously a social activist, highlighting issues affecting her community such as citizenship and identity cards, and healthcare.