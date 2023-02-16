Piasau man gets 20 months’ jail, caning for hurting dad with padlock

MIRI (Feb 16): The Sessions Court here today sentenced a man to 20 months in jail and one stroke of the rotan after he pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing hurt to his father using a padlock.

Judge Amir Shah Amir Hassan ordered the jail term to run from the day of his arrest on Jan 7.

Hamzan Abdul Rahim, 39, from Piasau Phase 2 here, was charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code read together with Section 326A of the same Code, which provides for a jail term that may extend to 20 years, or a fine, or caning, or any two of such punishment upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, Hamzan was found to have voluntarily caused hurt by throwing a padlock at his father.

As a result of the incident, which occurred around 8.30pm at the family’s house here on Jan 3, the elder man suffered injuries to his left leg.

Deputy public prosecutor Asyraf Fahmy Md Roslen prosecuted the case, while Hamzan was unrepresented.