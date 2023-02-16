PM Anwar to honour Malaysian rescuers in quake-hit Turkey with special allowances, medals

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 16): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced a special allowance to the Malaysian team that has been helping Turkey with its ongoing search-and-rescue operation following a magnitude 7.8 earthquake two weeks ago.

He said the allowance was a gesture of appreciation for the team’s hard work.

“After I witnessed the tireless work put in by the team, I wanted to convey this in Parliament so that all MPs can offer their appreciation.

“How do we add to this appreciation? I will ensure that those who are involved in the rescue efforts will be awarded a certificate of appreciation, medal of service and I propose that a special allowance be arranged for those who have served in the team for close to two weeks now,” Anwar who is also finance minister the Dewan Rakyat after returning from his visit to Turkey early this morning.

He added that he has also agreed to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s request for the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) to extend their stay there to continue the search for survivors.

“Actually the duration of SMART is only two weeks, but in my discussion with President Erdogan, he has requested that if it’s possible we continue as there are too many victims still buried and need our help.

“So I have agreed to let them continue,” Anwar told Parliament. — Malay Mail

