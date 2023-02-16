Premier hopes Sarawak get bigger allocation under revised Budget 2023

MIRI (Feb 16): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is hopeful that the federal government would increase the allocation for Sarawak under the revised Budget 2023 which will be tabled next week.

“My hope is that our allocation be increased, but when our MPs (development) allowances were reduced to RM1.3 million, (we) cannot expect much. But I think the government will continue with the present projects that have been earmarked under the 12th Malaysia Plan for Sarawak,” he said.

Abang Johari was responding to a question posed during a press conference after his working visit to Miri today.

In Budget 2023 which was first tabled in the parliament by the previous government under Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Sarawak was allocated RM5.4 billion, an increase of about RM1 billion from the previous budget.

Budget 2023 will be re-tabled on February 24.