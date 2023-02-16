Premier: RM230 mln set aside to deepen Kuala Baram Delta

MIRI (Feb 16): The state government has approved more than RM230 million to deepen the Kuala Baram Delta, which upon completion is set to transform Miri into an economic hub besides Bintulu, said Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Abang Johari said the shallow access channel at Kuala Baram Delta at present is congested, but with the dredging plan, more boats will be able to berth at Miri Port.

“We had been on a cruise earlier seeing the various wharfs and boats berthed along the Miri River which is very congested. The depth of this river is seven metres, and even though it can accommodate ships going with the draft of four to seven metres, it is very congested.

“Therefore, we will build and deepen the mouth of Baram river, this will cost about RM230 million and we have approved the sum to deepen the Baram river which will be expanded right to the sea,” he said in a press conference at Miri Port Authority Crew Change Terminal in Pulau Melayu yesterday.

Abang Johari also revealed that the state government has a plan to build a port in Lawas following a proposed investment to build a petrochemical complex in Lawas.

Hence, Abang Johari anticipates that Miri Port will see an increase in revenue.

Touching on the development, Abang Johari noted that a few projects undertaken by the state government in Miri will further spur economic growth for the division in line with the 12th Malaysia Plan as well as 13th Malaysia Plan.

“Miri has been identified as the upcoming gas hub besides Bintulu and Samalaju because it is very near to the two areas. So, Miri is one of the strategic hubs for the overall economic development particularly in the northern region.

“(Not only that) Petros will invest RM2 billion to develop 400MW Miri Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) power plant (in Miri),” he said, adding that this would be the attraction for investors to come to Sarawak.

This project, Abang Johari added, will also connect the northern part including Limbang and Lawas as well as Bintulu.

“Eventually, the next 10 years also in Kuching,” he said.

On development agenda in Baram, Abang Johari said the state government is also developing and enhancing the infrastructure development in Baram.

According to him, the road connecting Long Lama to Long Bedian and Long Kevok has been completed.

“In Mulu, we are delivering good quality water treatment plant, but as usual, sometimes people do not understand. We got issues, some people may object.

“Whatever it is, as a responsible government, we will continue to discuss with them and to deliver because treated water is important as well as electricity supply,” he said, adding that even though there were some setbacks, the overall projects for Miri division run smoothly.

He also revealed that the plan to build a road from Marudi to Long Terawan and beyond to Limbang and Lawas bypassing the Mulu range could take up to eight years to be completed.

Accompanying Abang Johari during the visit yesterday were his deputies Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, State Secretary Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala, Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I Datuk Sebastian Ting, Miri mayor Adam Yii and Miri Port Authority general manager Serawa Budol.