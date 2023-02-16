Prepaid electricity for squatter areas in Sandakan

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 16): To combat illegal electricity connection throughout the state, Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) has initiated a pilot project to sell prepaid electricity at squatter areas through independent power distributors (IPD).

SESB General Manager (Distribution) Addie Ahmad said the pilot project will supply a certain amount of bulk electricity to IPD for them to manage the distribution to squatter areas in Sabah regardless of their background and land status.

Addie said this could save SESB millions of ringgit as the utility company continues to incur losses of around RM20 million every year due to power theft or illegal connection.

“This project is currently being implemented at Kampung Forest in Sandakan involving more than 800 houses.

“The appointed IPD would distribute power to households that have made the applications, including bearing the responsibility to fix or change electricity poles or cables, and wiring to applicants’ houses,” he said, adding that the appointed company would also be tasked to do survey at villages or squatter colonies where the project could be implemented.

Addie said this during an operation on illegal power connection at Kampung Numbak in Sepanggar, here on Thursday.

Addie said there are 193 squatter colonies in Sabah and Labuan with an estimated 31,000 houses obtaining electricity supply illegally.

“They will use modified wire attached with a metal hook and will tap electricity from SESB’s main cables, he said, adding that such illegal activities have also caused about 25 percent of power disruption in Sabah.

Meanwhile, Addie said that SESB is working closely with the relevant authorities to curb illegal mining of cryptocurrency in Sabah.

He said the utility company has been working closely with the police which had led to a number of those involved being arrested and charged in court.

In 2022, 54 premises were identified to have been making illegal power connections for cryptocurrency mining activities with losses recorded at RM16 million, he said.