Putrajaya to table Bill on cybercrimes in July, will include scams

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 16): Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today said the government plans to introduce a law encompassing all forms of cybercrimes as current legislation is insufficient to deal with the sophisticated methods used by perpetrators.

He added that it will be brought to the table in the July parliamentary sitting.

“If everything goes smoothly according to plan, in the July Parliament sitting we will table a Bill in relation to the government’s efforts in addressing cybercrimes,” Saifuddin said during the minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat.

He was replying to Kota Baru MP Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan who wanted to know what the government is doing to deal with cybercrimes, especially job scams. — Malay Mail

