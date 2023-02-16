Saifuddin: Home Ministry to shift children out of Immigration Detention Depots

PUTRAJAYA (Feb 16): The Home Ministry (KDN) will shift children detained at Immigration Detention Depots soon and place them under the care of non-governmental organisations (NGO) that specifically specialise in the welfare of children.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said he has already identified the profiles of the children, their numbers, and where they were detained.

“Very soon, I will bring them out. I have been dealing with NGOs that are involved in providing welfare services to children,” he told reporters after attending a session with members of the media, here last night.

Speaking of a Bangladeshi child who was found in a container at West Port, Port Klang on Jan 17, Saifuddin said the child would be sent home next week.

The eight-year-old from Chittagong, Bangladesh had accidentally wondered into a container and was locked inside for six days before being spotted by Malaysian authorities and given treatment at the Tuanku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang. He is currently under the care of an NGO.

“KDN has managed to locate the child’s family and I have informed my counterpart in Bangladesh that the child will be sent back. All the documentation processes at the embassy have also been done,” he said.

Asked about Malaysia’s ranking in Tier 3, of the Trafficking in Persons Report released by the US State Department (US Tip Report) 2021, apparently for not fully meeting the minimum standards for the elimination of human trafficking and not making significant efforts to do so, Saifuddin said he has already contacted the US Embassy to explain the steps and initiatives taken by Malaysia.

The government has amended the anti-trafficking law and Employment Act to include a more detailed definition of forced labour.

“There was an opportunity to engage with the US Ambassaddor and I explained the initiatives that Malaysia has taken because it involves a number of elements that are very clear, like detention, investigation, and prosecution.

“Therefore our efforts to overcome human trafficking is measured through the three components. We give serious attention because the position has disadvantages to the country, especially when products from our country are barred from entering the US,” he said.

According to Saifuddin, recently Sime Darby Plantation, which was barred by the US from sending palm oil products over allegations that the company had used forced labour, has been cleared but two other companies are still facing sanctions from the US. ― Bernama