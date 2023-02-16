Taylor’s University launches new 100 pct online postgraduate programmes

SUBANG JAYA (Feb 16): Taylor’s University officially launched its ‘Taylor’s 100 per cent Online Postgraduate Programmes’.

With an investment of RM5 million, Taylor’s Digital was set up to spearhead fully online programmes and leverage its own experienced learning designers, programmers, and audio-visual team to produce nano-learning content designed for learners who cannot assimilate or afford long hours of learning in their lives.

“The freedom to do things independent of time and space is the new behaviour,” said Taylor’s University deputy vice chancellor and chief academic officer Professor Dr Pradeep Nair.

Offering a breadth of courses such as Postgraduate Certificate in Education, Master of Applied Computing, Master of Teaching & Learning, Master of Global Hospitality Management, and Master of Business Administration, the university aims to cater to the needs of working adults who wish to upskill and learn more amidst their career life.

“The rapid industry changes and the resultant talent gaps at local and global scales require today’s workforce to be armed with new skills and multi-disciplinary knowledge to advance their career. Working adults however, face challenges with time and flexibility to further their education.

“Taylor’s 100 per cent Online Postgraduate Programmes addresses these dilemmas as it gives everyone an opportunity to further their education through bite-sized, highly flexible content whilst keeping a healthy social learning environment,” Pradeep commented at the launch held recently.

All programmes under this new initiative are MQA approved, and each online programme is designed for two years.

Pradeep further said that it is exceedingly necessary to keep learning, upskilling, and reskilling to make an impact in one’s career.

He added, “The approach that we (Taylor’s University) have taken is to debunk the myth that online education can be inferior to face-to-face education.”

Comprising bite-sized videos, quizzes, group discussions, and online forums, the nano-learning concept under the programmes exercises flexible, engaging, and adaptive approaches. Students are free to watch the videos and do the assignments whenever they are free, thus enabling a more adaptable learning schedule for working adults.

In an effort to maintain the same standard of learning, be it online or in-campus, Taylor’s University stated that fees for their new online programmes are to be kept similar to the conventional fees.

The first intake begun in January this year. Other intakes for these programmes will subsequently be in March, June, August, and October.

Other online postgraduate programmes in the pipeline include Digital Marketing, Masters of Law and Master of Communications.

Pradeep said that he hopes these programmes will set a new standard and benchmark on the topic of 100 per cent online learning which is self-directed and in the lungs of self-paced learning.