Toddler who went missing near Sematan quarry found safe

KUCHING (Feb 16): The two-year-old boy who went missing near a quarry at Jalan Kampung Perigi in Sematan yesterday was found safe by the search and rescue team around 10am today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the boy, identified as Muhammad Rayyan Bujang Abdul Qayyum, was tracked down by its K9 unit to an oil palm plantation.

Yesterday, the boy was reported to have gone missing while playing at the back of the quarry workers’ quarters around noon.

When his mother realised he was missing, she called for her husband and a group of friends to search for him.

A call was also made to Bomba around 2pm for further assistance.

A search was immediately conducted around the victim’s house, the quarry area, and at the nearby palm oil plantation where he was finally found today.